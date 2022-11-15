November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaWorld

Lavrov at G20: UN says it has US and EU guarantees on export of Russian grain, fertilisers

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: commercial vessels including vessels which are part of black sea grain deal wait to pass the bosphorus strait off the shores of yenikapi in istanbul
FILE PHOTO: Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday that the United Nations had told him of written U.S. and EU promises to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets.

Lavrov said he had received undertakings on this from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russian grains and fertilisers are not directly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow has complained for months that they are effectively restricted because the sanctions limit access to ports, finance and insurance.

Lavrov said Guterres was doing his best to ensure this was addressed as part of the Black Sea initiative signed in July, which allowed Ukraine to resume shipping grain from its southern ports after months of Russian blockade.

Lavrov said Guterres had told him he had obtained written promises from the United States and European Union to implement the part of that deal that concerned Russia’s exports, so that operators handling Russian grain would not be sanctioned.

If these promises were realised, then all obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers would be removed, he said.

Related Posts

FIFA boss Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

G20 summit opens in Bali with a plea for unity as Ukraine war tops agenda

Reuters News Service

Now is the time to press Russia for peace says Zelenskiy

Reuters News Service

No push for Iran nuclear talks, U.S. envoy says, due to protests, drone sales

Reuters News Service

U.N. General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Britain to withdraw troops from Mali peacekeeping force

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign