November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
New Limassol stadium to be inaugurated on November 25

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File Photo

The new Limassol stadium will be inaugurated on November 25, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) said on Tuesday.

According to the CFA, an agreement has so far been signed with Aris Limassol.

A match scheduled for the team on November 25 with Paphos FC will be moved to November 28 at 7pm, to allow for the inauguration of the stadium.

Limassol teams, Apollon, AEL and Aris are currently using the Tsirio stadium, which has been deemed unsuitable to host 100 per cent capacity.

However, no agreement was reached last month during the House education committee on the issue in the presence of the legal service, representatives of the office of the commissioner for state aid control and the auditor general.

During the session, MPs highlighted the risk of the nearly completed stadium in Kolossi remaining unused if there is no agreement between the Cyprus Sports Association (KOA) and the clubs.

KOA chairman Andreas Michaelides said the finalised agreement with the three Limassol clubs has already been made, which was sent to the state aid control and the legal service for approval.

But the state aid control commissioner Stella Michaelidou said she had nothing in her hands as final on behalf of KOA to send to the European Commission for evaluation.

