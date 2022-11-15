November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

By Reuters News Service00
australian open
Novak Djokovic, is a nine-time winner in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who is Serbian, was deported from Australia in the leadup to the Grand Slam in January after he declined to be vaccinated. The former world No. 1 was originally barred from the country until 2025.

The ABC said it had confirmed Immigration Minister Andrew Giles had overturned that ban, allowing Djokovic to compete.

A spokesperson for Australia’s immigration ministry declined to comment on the reports.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said this month that Djokovic would be welcome in January if he could get a visa, but that Tennis Australia was unable to lobby on his behalf.

Australia in July scrapped a rule that required international travelers to declare their COVID vaccination status, and Djokovic said in October he had received “positive signs” about the status of efforts to overturn his ban. 

Related Posts

CyBC broadcasting all 64 World Cup games

Elias Hazou

Fritz stuns Nadal at ATP Finals

Reuters News Service

Moufflons qualify for final of 40-over cup

Press Release

Russell takes his first win in Brazil in Mercedes one-two

Reuters News Service

Garnacho grabs injury-time winner as Man United beat Fulham

Reuters News Service

Villa’s resurgence continues with victory at Brighton

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign