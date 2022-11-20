November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUSAWorld

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado – police

By Reuters News Service071
a view of various security and emergency vehicles parked on a street, after a shooting, in colorado springs
Security and emergency vehicles parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colarado Springs

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q sad it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community … We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Related Posts

Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – TASS

Reuters News Service

UK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU

Reuters News Service

Ukraine power supplies are under control, no need to panic -ministry

Reuters News Service

New Zealand defence minister visits Ukraine, reaffirms support

Reuters News Service

Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Reuters News Service

New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign