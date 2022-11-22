November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cyprus trade deficit increases by €1.5 bln

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
shipping companies

Cyprus’ trade deficit stood at €5.12 billion at the end of the period between January and August 2022, compared to €3.63 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, according to a report published on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, Cyprus’ total imports of goods from both EU Member States and third countries between January and August 2022 amounted to €7.65 billion, compared to €5.62 billion in the same period of 2021, reflecting a rise of 36 per cent.

Moreover, the total exports of goods to EU Member States and to third countries during this period reached €2.52 billion, compared to €1.98 billion in the same period of 2021, marking an increase of 27 per cent.

What is more, the European Union was the main source of supply of goods to Cyprus with a share of €4.5 billion of total imports.

In addition, imports from all other European countries amounted to €715.1 million during the aforementioned period, while imports from the rest of the world amounted to €2.37 billion.

Exports to the European Union accounted for €726.5 million of Cyprus’ exports, while exports to all other European countries reached €273 million in value.

Finally, exports to the rest of the world between January and August 2022 amounted to €1.52 billion.

Related Posts

World banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely US recession

Reuters News Service

Simon & Schuster’s owner to let sale to Penguin fall apart, sources say

Reuters News Service

‘It’s over’: Twitter France’s head quits amid layoffs

Reuters News Service

Sunak says Britain will not pursue trade ties that rely on EU alignment

Reuters News Service

Taiwanese company to make advanced chips in the US

Reuters News Service

Cyprus airline completes first direct flight between Israel and Qatar

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign