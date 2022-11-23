November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Extension for buffer zone migrant police posts

By Gina Agapiou0329
barbed wire astromeritis
File photo: the barbed wire along the buffer zone in Astromeritis

The 300 contract officers’ posts for the policing of the buffer zone to stem illegal migration have not been filled yet and the deadline has been extended, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Wednesday.

The original November 23 deadline for the applications has been extended to December 2 this year, as only 229 people have applied for the position so far.

Explaining the limited interest, Andreou told Alpha TV that successful applicants will be under an 18-month contract, which may be renewed for one more time for ten months.

“Thus, 28 months is the maximum that one can work in this department and may be one of the reasons for the reduced interest,” the police spokesman said.

He added that the only requirement for applying is a clean criminal record.

No written or psychometric examinations are required for this position, only some medical examinations.

“A timetable has been set to proceed with recruitment early in the New Year,” Andreou said. The positions were first published in the official government gazette on November 2, 2022.

The contract officers will be working with experienced members of the police.

“They will receive training for the duties they will perform, they will be issued a certificate of firearm ownership and use because they will have those duties as well,” Andreou said, explaining the training will also be based on broader issues related to the immigration problem.

Hence, successful applicants will have the prospect of permanent employment in the ranks of the police “after the appropriate examinations which they will be subjected to,” Andreou said.

The positions became available following requests by the interior and justice ministries with the aim to secure the 24-hour surveillance of the 180-kilometre-long buffer zone from where 92 per cent of irregular arrivals are coming from according to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

 

 

Related Posts

‘Bigger. Better. Bolder’

Paul Lambis

EU approves €7.75m for agriculture sector

Jonathan Shkurko

Conference looks at managing the Akamas

Andria Kades

Foreclosure suspension akin to ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President focuses on energy in German visit

Jonathan Shkurko

Neophytou pledges continued Gesy improvements

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign