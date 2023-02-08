February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Turkey agrees to accept Cyprus’ earthquake help

By Jonathan Shkurko033
aftermath of the deadly earthquake in hatay
Rescuers carry Syrian boy Mehtez Farac, 8, after he was pulled from the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Turkey has accepted Cyprus’ offer to send rescue teams to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 11,000 people.

According to a tweet published by foreign ministry spokesperson Demetris Demetriou, Turkey’s decision to accept the aid was conveyed to Cyprus by the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou on Tuesday informed Turkish officials of Cyprus’ offer to help, but this was not accepted by Ankara’s government. The decision, however, was later reversed.

Moreover, Cyprus Airways will also contribute to the relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake by making its aircrafts available to governments, NGOs and organisations for the transport of goods, medicines, rescue teams and equipment.

“Cyprus Airways will make capacity available on its scheduled flights to Beirut and is willing to organise special relief flights to bring the necessary cargo to the areas that most need the support,” a statement released by the airline on Wednesday said.

It is also urged people wishing to send help to Turkey to email [email protected] with their requests.

At the same time, trade union PEO has started collecting goods and money for the victims of the earthquake.

The union said the most important goods for people affected in Turkey and Syria are basic necessities, such as blankets, winter clothes and shoes, dry food, personal hygiene items, baby food and diapers, as well as generic medicines.

Donations will be accepted at local PEO offices around Cyprus. The union also set up an account for people wishing to donate money.

The public can make a contribution using the IBAN CY480050011600011601G4415703 of Hellenic Bank.

