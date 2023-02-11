February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Bodies of further 13 Turkish Cypriot quake victims returned

By Nick Theodoulou0278
bodies in north

The remains of a further 13 Turkish Cypriots who died in Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey were returned to the north late on Friday.

Young students, teachers and parents are amongst the dead.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the total number of Turkish Cypriots to have died now stands at 38.

The remains of another eight children from the Famagusta volleyball team were found on Saturday.

Soldiers and first responders were amongst those to carry the coffins from the plane – which flew directly from Adiyaman. The city of Adiyaman has suffered immense loss and most of the Turkish Cypriots to have died perished there.

Relatives and athletic groups were waiting for the coffins as they arrived at the Tymbou (Ercan) airport. ‘Government’ officials were also there – including Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

A mother and her two daughters are to be buried in the north during a ceremony on Saturday, with 11 funerals for the victims scheduled throughout the day.

The Cyprus Mail reported on Friday that ten bodies were returned on that day.

Related Posts

Cyprus welcomes carnival week with Tsiknopempti celebrations

Eleni Philippou

Some Troodos roads closed to all cars

Nick Theodoulou

Is Cyprus the real Island of Love?

Alix Norman

The success of the four-day workweek in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Analysis: The Democracy Index

Dr Charles Ellinas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign