February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

Charles’ coronation emblem revealed, showing king’s love of nature

By Reuters News Service00
coronation emblem of britain's king charles
It has been created by Sir Jony Ive, known for his innovative designs of Apple gadgets, including the iPhone

The official emblem which will be used for the celebrations to accompany the coronation of Britain’s King Charles in May was unveiled on Friday, with the design giving a nod to the monarch’s many years of environmental campaigning.

The emblem features flora from all the four nations that make up the United Kingdom – the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales and shamrock of Northern Ireland, which was a tribute to Charles’s love of nature, Buckingham Palace said.

It was also designed to use the red, white and blue colours of the Union flag.

“The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,” said the designer Jony Ive. “The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.”

Charles automatically became king of 15 realms, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia, on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but his official coronation will take place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey in keeping with a tradition dating back some 1,000 years.

Accompanying the service, there will celebrations including traditional processions, a music concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace has said.

Related Posts

Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150

Reuters News Service

US adds 6 Chinese entities tied to balloon programme to export blacklist

Reuters News Service

Belgium detains two more EU lawmakers in graft investigation

Reuters News Service

US says it shot down object over Alaska, size of small car

Reuters News Service

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700 (Update)

Reuters News Service

Olympics row deepens as 35 countries demand ban for Russia and Belarus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign