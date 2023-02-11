February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some Troodos roads closed to all cars

By Nick Theodoulou0467
All roads towards the higher reaches of Troodos are closed to all cars from 9:15am Saturday due to the weather conditions.

Specifically, those are the Karvouna-Troodos road, Prodromou-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, and from Troodotissa and above.

The authorities warned that snow and mist are also impeding access.

The Karvouna-Kyperounta road is open only to cars with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

The following roads are open to all vehicles but drivers must still exert extreme caution: Pedoulas-Kakopetria, Kakopetria-Karvouna, Kakopetria-Spilia, Pedoulas-Kambos, Kambos-Orkonta, Pedoulas-Prodromou and Prodromou-Lemythou.

