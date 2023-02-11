February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Stream Garden: new Nicosia exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
A new exhibition coming to Nicosia’s art scene will host the works of two local artists. Nikos Stephou and Loukas Koumantaris will host Stream Garden at Thkio Ppalies from February 15 to March 15. Apart from the exhibited works, the exhibition will also host sound performances, Open Maintenance nights and Artist Talks.

Stream Garden features an aquatic garden made out of a series of aquascape installations that feature a big range of water plants and biomimicry compositions framed within vital technological support. Through this harmonious observation of nature and technology, the garden explores other similar relationships, like the one humans have with electronic music.

Feeding sound from the aquascape installations of the garden, the artists will host two evenings of sound performances. The events on March 3 and 4 promise to be a utopian experience, a sonic world made of water and technology. For each night there will be two performances, one at 7pm and one at 8.30pm, each hosting just 20 audience members. Reservations are required to attend the sound event by sending an email to [email protected] or a text message to 96-404991.

More parallel activities will take place throughout the duration of the exhibition. An Open Maintenance session and an Artist Talk will happen on February 22 and March 1, both at 7pm, for the public to come closer to the exhibited piece and the creators of the work.

 

Stream Garden

Art exhibition with aquascape installations by Nikos Stephou and Loukas Koumantaris. February 15-March 15. Thkio Ppalies, Nicosia. Opening night: 8pm-11pm. Wednesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm

Stream Garden – Sound Performances

Sound performance part of the exhibition by Nikos Stephou and Loukas Koumantaris. March 3-4. Thkio Ppalies, Nicosia. 7pm and 8.30pm. €5. Reservations needed. Tel: 96-404991. [email protected]

