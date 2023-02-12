February 12, 2023

EU envoy to Syria: ‘absolutely unfair’ to be accused of not providing aid

earthquake survivors rest at a temporary shelter in idlib
Earthquake survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Idlib, Syria

The European Union’s envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that hit swathes of Syria and Turkey last week.

“It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when actually we have constantly been doing exactly that for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis,” the head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu told Reuters in written comments.

