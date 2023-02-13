Movies that make you glad you cast your vote

As the election fever cycle comes to and end CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES on movies to watch that might keep you in the mood

Tired of this election cycle? Now you finally watch a YouTube video without being bombarded by campaign ads. Thankfully, the end is here so why not celebrate in style? Here are some election-themed movie suggestions to stream so you can bid this craziness a “farewell and hope I never get to see you again”.

The Campaign (Apple+)

There was a time back in the early 2010s when Zach Galifianakis was everywhere. If you were a Hollywood exec and you were filming a comedy, you just HAD to have Galifianakis in it. In this 2012 film, Galifianakis stars as Marty Higgins, an affable small-town tourist guide who is tricked into running for Congress against the incumbent, disgraced career politician Camden Brady. Brady was exposed as having an affair, a deathblow in US politics, but since the elections were held in the home of the brave, Brady now faces a serious threat from his unknown opponent. Rounded up by then SNL member Jason Sudekeis, this comedy will have you in stitches if you are a Ferell fan. Meaning, you enjoy a quick succession of set pieces where anything that can go farcically wrong, will go farcically wrong. If you are not partial to borderline offensive, I suggest voting “No” on this one.

Man of the Year (Prime Video)

There will be a day when I watch a Robin Williams film and not get teary eyed and nostalgic. Not today though. Man of the Year came at the tail end of this great comedian’s career, when he was already struggling with remembering lines due to his undiscovered illness, so it was critically panned and didn’t make an impact at the box-office. But the Robin spark, that improvisational touch of impeccable comedic madness, is still shining bright! Released in 2006, Man of the Year stems from a simple premise: what if Jon Stewart, then acclaimed host of the political satire ‘Daily News’ decided to run for office? Williams stars as Tom Dobbs, a clear stand-in for Stewart who decides to do just that as a publicity stunt, aided by his manager Eddie, played by stand-up comedian Lewis Black, a close friend of Stewart’s. What started though as a joke takes a turn for the unfathomable as an undiscovered error in the voting machines results in Dobbs, a joke candidate, actually winning the presidential race. Now Dobbs is faced with the terrifying prospect of going from a man who made fun of everybody to the man in charge of everybody. Hilarity ensues!

Head of State (Apple +)

Aaah, 2003. Back before social media destroyed our attention span and late stage capitalism threw us into an abyss of hopelessness and despair. Another thing missing those days? Black presidents. The movie was released in 2003, about one year before Barack Obama would make his now historic speech in the Democratic political convention that would propel him to the presidency and make racists everywhere foam at the mouth. Before we could get there though, stand-up comedian turned actor Chris Rock starred in a movie that showed how such an inconceivable thing as a black president could come to be.

By accident. Not sure this is the message they were going for.

Rock stars as Mays Gilliam, a low-level political operative who finds himself as the nominee for the Democratic party following a plane crash that killed the original presidential nominee. Eerily predicting our obsession with celebrity culture, Gilliam is selected by the Democratic Party after a video of him saving a woman goes viral. Thrust into the spotlight, Gilliam gets into the race with the intention of winning it, oblivious of the fact that he was selected specifically so he could lose since the Republican nominee had the election almost sealed.

Chris Rock plays a great Chris Rock, babbling from gaffe to gaffe but somehow manages to come unscathed thanks to his good-hearted nature and everyman routine. The movie satirises every stereotype about how people of colour are treated by politicians, while simultaneously leaning heavily into them for comedic effect. Again, not sure if this was the message they were going for. The movie is still pleasant though, Rock’s smile and mannerisms are always welcome and even of you weren’t a fan, there is still a reason to watch this film. See the great Bernie Mack in action!