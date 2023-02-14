February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman begging with fake baby arrested in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a woman for public nuisance and begging with a fake baby on a main  road in Paphos.

According to police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, shortly after 11 am on Monday, police on patrol noticed  the woman walking between cars at a crossroad with traffic lights. The woman was accosting stopped drivers for money while holding what appeared to be an infant in her arms.

The ‘baby’ looked suspicious and police carried out a check and found that the baby was a doll.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody for offenses of public nuisance and vagrancy.

