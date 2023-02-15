February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Akel: we will not participate in Christodoulides government

By Jean Christou0443
stef ch
Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou with President-elect Nikos Christodoulides (Christos Theodorides)

Left-wing Akel plans to remain in opposition and will not participate in the government of Nikos Christodoulides, general-secretary Stefanos Stefanou said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with the president-elect and listening to plans for the new government, which Christodoulides plans to draw from across the political spectrum, Stefanou said Akel would not wish to see such a development and would not participate if asked.

“Akel is a party that is aware of its role and responsibility towards the country and the people,” Stefanou said.

“Our opposition will be responsible and serious, patriotic but also assertive when it comes to what we consider to be in the interest of our country and our people. In this way we will form an opposition, always with an eye on our country and our people. The challenges we have before us are many. The stakes we have to win are many, the first and decisive being the solution of the Cyprus issue, but also a series of other issues which are before us in a difficult time and in a difficult world.”

This was made plain to Christodoulides, he said, adding that their meeting had been constructive and honest. When asked if Akel might be displeased should Christodoulides appoint people from the wider left as ministers, Stefanou said Akel would not wish to see such a development.

Christodoulides, after the meeting, said he had outlined his government programme for the Akel leader and his plans for an administration of wider social acceptance.

“The elections are over and now it is important to meet the expectations of the Cypriot people,” he said, adding that he completely respects that Akel and those on the left have different approaches on a number of issues.

He said he believes everyone must work together to respond to what society expects, not only from the government, but from all those involved in public life, chief among them to break the impasse on the Cyprus issue and to restart the dialogue, but he said he respects the decisions of the political parties whether they supported him or not.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

‘Generous’ housing scheme extended

Gina Agapiou

Civil engineers issue fresh SOS on dangerous buildings (with video)

Jean Christou

A powerful voice for Cyprus in the UK

Paul Lambis

Some food products increased 30 per cent last month

Jean Christou

Funding for social welfare programmes

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Assistance to GC farmers in north

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign