Daily News Briefing

February 15, 2023

In today’s episode, as the leadership race in the island’s largest party heats up, its current number two Harris Georgiades has announced his candidacy. In other news, a man who committed the “extremely vile” crimes of sexually abusing three children and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a “blatantly inadequate sentence” has now had his sentence extended for a further five years by the Supreme Court, it emerged on Tuesday. And details emerged on Tuesday of the shocking working conditions under which 14 Indian workers were employed at a Famagusta livestock farm.

