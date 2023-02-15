February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Health ministry to focus on state of ICUs

By Andria Kades00
intensive care unit at sotiria hospital in athens

A newly established committee has been tasked with rolling out a number of measures and protocols to combat problems in intensive care units (ICUs), Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during a visit at Makarios hospital, he said ICUs are full lately and the committee – which convened for the first time on Tuesday – will try resolve the issues. The committee is headed by permanent secretary of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki.

“There are many problems” in the health sector Hadjipantela said, adding that a bill aimed to promote a ‘patient advocate’ was submitted to parliament on Wednesday.

After next week’s cabinet session, a bill on ambulances will be submitted, he told reporters.

He also expressed the hope that the bill on university medical school clinics will be submitted to parliament next week.

Hadjipantela said he would refrain from giving out too much information on the status of Cyprus’ healthcare system as he first needs to brief the new health minister who has yet to be appointed.

The minister is visiting hospitals that have helped him personally and the health ministry over the past 19 months, he added.

“Today I am at Makarios hospital, a place that makes us feel proud. A place where the neonatal unit is one of the best in Europe.”

He said he is incredibly proud of the medical staff “that never ceases to make us proud. I want to shake their hands, tell them how grateful I am, and assure them that I will always be by their side.”

 

