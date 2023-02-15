February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Interactive workshop talks about herbs

By Eleni Philippou059
A series of upcoming workshops at CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth taking place this coming and the following weekend puts one special herb in the spotlight. Rosemary and its properties and multiple uses will be highlighted as participants get hands-on with the herb in crafty workshops.

“Rosemary has a fantastic smell,” says CyHerbia, “but did you know rosemary essential oil can treat arthritic, rheumatic and joint pain? Learn the many ways rosemary essential oil can be used for skin conditions, strengthening and growing hair, and combat fatigue instantly. The smell of rosemary is so energising, and it can help you focus.

“For the upcoming two weekends,” they add, “you can witness the distillation process of rosemary essential oil and the hydrosol (the flower water). Hydrosol is an excellent hair tonic and skin tonic, you can also use it in cooking. Take part in natural cosmetics workshops using rosemary essential oil and make your very own products to take home with you.”

On February 18-19 and 25-26, visitors to the Avgorou botanical park will be able to take place in a series of rosemary-themed workshops. The soap-making workshop costs €6 while the aromatherapy roll and face and body scrub-making workshops cost €8 each. Rosemary distillation will also take place throughout the day, from 10am to 4pm, showing visitors the different steps of the process.

 

Distillation of Rosemary Essential oil, Herb Talk and Cosmetics Workshops

February 18-19 and 25-26. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9am-4pm. €6, 8. Tel: 9- 915443

