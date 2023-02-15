February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

Nokia, Kyndryl extend partnership for private 5G factory networks

By Reuters News Service02
nokia

Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Kyndryl (KD.N) have extended their partnership for three years after clocking up more than 100 customers for automating factories using 5G wireless networks, following their first tie-up a year earlier.

Big technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks to customers, mostly in the manufacturing business, but only a few companies have been able to get any traction in the business that is expected to grow by billions of dollars every year.

“We grew the business significantly last year with the number of customers and number of networks,” Chris Johnson, head of Nokia’s enterprise business, told Reuters.

The companies said some customers were now coming back to put private networks into more of their factories after the initial one.

In Dow Chemical’s petrochemical processing plant in Texas, the private wireless network increased worker safety, enabled remote audio and video collaboration, personnel tracking, and vehicle telematics, the companies said.

Dow is now planning to expand the same coverage to dozens of its factories, said Paul Savill, Kyndryl’s global practice leader.

“Our pipeline has been growing fundamentally faster than it has been in the last 12 months,” he said. “We now have over 100 customers that we’re working with in the private wireless space … in around 24 different countries.”

After getting spun off from IBM (IBM.N) in 2021, Kyndryl has focused on building its wireless network business and has signed several agreements with cloud providers.

The size of the global private 5G network market is expected to reach $41.02 billion by 2030 from 1.38 billion in 2021, according to a study by Grand View Research.

The companies have also developed automated industrial drones that can monitor a site with different kinds of sensors such as identifying chemicals and video recognition as part of surveillance.

While drones have not yet been deployed commercially yet, customers are showing interest in rugged, industrialised non-stop automated drone surveillance, Johnson said.

Related Posts

2023 Crypto trio: Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

CM Guest Columnist

Nicosia could have more than 10,000 extra apartments

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Polkadot (DOT) rallies whilst Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a game changer in the Crypto world, rallies 1675%

CM Guest Columnist

Cryptoverse: Punk apes and a resurrection of NFTs

Reuters News Service

Britain sets out legislation to regulate buy-now-pay-later credit

Reuters News Service

Ways in which you can put your TikTok safety at risk

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign