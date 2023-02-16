February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Island goes carnival crazy in first post-pandemic festivities

By Antigoni Pitta029
carnaval 04
(File photo)

Carnival celebrations began around the island on Thursday as municipalities kicked off the festivities with Tsiknopempti events.

After two years without its famous carnival parade, its biggest annual event  Limassol, announced 11 days of celebrations that will see the town filled with dressed-up crowds, singing and dancing, all the way to Sunday February 25.

As with every year, the big parade is expected to draw people from all over the island, visiting to watch and join in on the festivities.

Street parties and singing kicked off the festivities on Thursday morning, leading up to the official opening of the programme at 6pm with an impressive flag-waving show by Castiglion Fiorentino Historical Group.

Popular Limassol-based bands Batukinio and Brazilian Band will then perform a live percussion show bringing samba sounds and Afro-Brazilian music to the heart of Limassol.

The mayor, accompanied by the municipal council and the Limassol majorettes will then head to Grigoris Afxentiou square for the arrival of Limassol Carnival’s Flame King and the 2023 Limassol Carnival King.

After the crowning of this year’s king, a parade will circle through the old town and end up back at the square, where a party will be held, offering the first taste of the 2023 carnival.

Meanwhile, Famagusta and Paphos announced their own festivities which will also culminate with parades in each district on Sunday February 25.

Festivities in Paphos were set to kick off at noon on Thursday with a street party to celebrate Tsiknopempti.

At 6.30, the Paphos carnival king will lead a procession towards Kennedy Square, accompanied by dancers, majorettes and the Paphos municipality philharmonic, where at 7pm Greek singer Katerina Lioliou will have a concert.

The Famagusta carnival king and queen were presented last week, representing the Frenaros and Acheritou communities.

 

Related Posts

Restaurant review: Mouson, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Committee on Missing Persons thanks EU for €2.6m

Gina Agapiou

Geroskipou mammography centre calls on women to get screened

Gina Agapiou

Two arrested for drugs, stolen property

Gina Agapiou

Christodoulides’ election suggests ‘continued fiscal discipline’ – Moody’s

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Island-wide carnival parades this Sunday

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign