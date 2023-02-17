A minute with Orestis Theodoulou Professional drummer

Where do you live?

I live in Dierona village with my parents.

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast and a hot coffee

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day for me is working and practicing my music and watching football. My favourite team is Barcelona.

Best book ever read?

I am not a book person to be honest.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is when I bought my first drum set at the age of eight.

What is always in your fridge?

Milk is always in my fridge

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Fusion would be the music that I am listening to in my car

What’s your spirit animal?

I would say a dolphin because I like the music they make.

What are you most proud of?

I am very proud for always being ready and prepared for the things I am doing, when it comes to music.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I would say the last scene from Whiplash.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to meet Vinnie Colaiuta, he is an American drummer I admire.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to go back to the 90s

What is your greatest fear?

The sea to be honest

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would yell at myself to concentrate more when I study

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Someone who is loud

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would love to do everything I didn’t manage to do when it comes to music and spend time with my family of course.