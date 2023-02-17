February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Central Bank issues warning about ‘Turkish investment bank’

By Kyriacos Nicolaou09

The Central Bank of Cyprus (‘CBC’) on Friday released a statement informing the public, businesses and depositors that an entity under the name ‘Turkish International Investment Bank’, to which reference is made on a website, is not licenced by the CBC to operate as a credit institution.

In addition, the entity is not licensed to operate as a Representative Office of a credit institution in the Republic of Cyprus, in accordance with the provisions of the Business of Credit Institutions Laws.

For this entity, the CBC said, previous referrals were made to Cypriot police, which resulted in the deletion of the entity’s website as it was found to be illegal.

“The CBC urges the public, businesses and depositors, before conducting business with credit institutions or Representative Offices of credit institutions which are unknown to the general public, to consult its website,” the central bank said.

Specifically, the CBC urged the public to check the Register of Credit Institutions operating in Cyprus, as well as the Register of Representative Offices in the Republic of Cyprus (Central Bank of Cyprus – Establishment of Representative Offices in Cyprus by banks established in other countries), in order to ascertain the credit institutions and the Representative Offices that are operating legally in the Republic of Cyprus.

Related Posts

Man accused of attempting to kidnap minor released on bail

Nick Theodoulou

Limassol port operator invested €8.7 million since taking over

Kyriacos Nicolaou

G20 watchdog homes in on decentralised finance after FTX crash

Reuters News Service

Demo outside zoo on Sunday calling for its closure

Nikolaos Prakas

President meets schoolgirl who chose him when asked to write to famous person

Andria Kades

Man found guilty of causing death of three in traffic accident

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign