February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides-Sisi keen to cement bilateral ties

By Nikolaos Prakas084
christ

The desire to continue developing and strengthening the strategic partnership between Cyprus and Egypt was expressed on Friday by both President-elect Nikos Christodoulides and his counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a phone call.

According to an Egyptian presidency spokesman, President El-Sisi wished Christodoulides success in leading Cyprus towards further progress and prosperity at all levels.

In this regard, the two presidents affirmed the strong relation between both countries which is based on common values and mutual interests.

Both leaders expressed their aspiration to continue developing and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries during the coming period under the new Cypriot leadership, in a way that serves the aspirations and hopes of the peoples of the two countries and contributes to achieving stability, security, development and prosperity, regionally and internationally.

The spokesman from Egypt added that President El-Sisi expressed his deep appreciation to outgoing president Nicos Anastasiades for his pivotal role in strengthening Egyptian-Cypriot friendship during his years in office, wishing him every success.

 

Related Posts

Further beached whale found in Pyrgos

Nick Theodoulou

Timetable for ferry service to Greece expected within days

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Four Covid deaths recorded in last week

Nick Theodoulou

The carnival fiestas not to miss

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus News Digest: Does Cyprus’ housing stock meet ant-seismic standards? 

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign