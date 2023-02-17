February 17, 2023

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides

In today’s episode, there’s the latest on President-elect Nikos Christodoulides who will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar next week.

Elsewhere, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said his time in politics has come to a close after 10 years.

There’s also the continued aid drive by Cyprus for the earthquake victims in neighbouring Turkey and Syria.

And don’t miss the latest carnival updates, with major festivities returning for the first time in over two years.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

