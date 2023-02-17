Health minister inaugurates transplant clinic

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Friday emphasised the importance of organ donation in creating a more just and equal society during the inauguration of Nicosia general hospital’s revamped transplant clinic.

“Another clinic has been upgraded to better serve our patients and provide high-level services from distinguished and renowned scientists,” he said.

The health minister highlighted that the clinic is dedicated to and named after surgeon Dr George Kyriakides, who is considered a pioneer for medicine in Cyprus, having spearheaded efforts to spread awareness on organ donation.

Kyriakides studied medicine in Israel and the USA, specialising in general surgery and organ transplants, especially kidneys.

In 1986 he returned to Cyprus, where he founded and directed the Paraskevaidio Transplant Centre in Nicosia, putting Cyprus on the world map as the country with the most transplants per population in Europe.

“It is no coincidence that he is considered the founder of transplants in Cyprus, and with this action the state pays tribute him for his selfless contribution to society,” the minister said, addressing his relatives.

Along with upgrading the transplant clinic and increasing the number of beds, the health ministry and the transplants council are helping in this effort to provide upgraded services to people with kidney disease, Hadjipantela said.

This includes the creation of software for the allocation of organs from posthumous donors and the introduction of protocols for monitoring transplant patients as well as innovative surgical techniques such as laparoscopic nephrectomy, which allows for faster recovery, shorter hospital stays for the donor, and a faster return to daily life.

The health minister also said that the development of the clinic is thanks to amendments to the legislative framework and the harmonisation of Cypriot legislation with the corresponding European Directive, and the creation of a national record of potential organ and tissue donors.

“It is also important to mention that the Dr George Kyriakides transplant clinic is supported by the Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory, which in October 2022 obtained an accreditation certificate from the European federation for immunogenetics Organisation,” he said.

To date, the clinic has successfully performed 263 transplants, 179 donations from living donors, nine incompatible transplants, and eight paediatric transplants.

“In Cyprus today more than 1,000 patients are on dialysis, while only 20 kidney transplants are performed annually, which ranks our country in 16th place in relation to kidney donation from a living donor, out of the total of 85 countries that provided data,” Hadjipantela said.

He added that Cyprus came 48th in relation to kidney transplantation from a posthumous donor, according to the data available for the year 2020.

“Nevertheless, the health ministry and the transplants council, always in a climate of cooperation and dedication, make continuous efforts to upgrade and develop existing processes and projects”.

Hadjipantela added that his ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the corresponding ministry in Spain, for the purpose of cooperation in matters of transplants.

“The medical services and transplants council have already contacted the National Transplantation Organisation of Spain and are in cooperation both for the exchange of expertise and for the planning of actions for the better organization of transplants in Cyprus,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey to my fellow citizens the authentic universal value of donating organs for transplantation, which everyone should embrace, demonstrating their philanthropy,” the minister said.

“Through this act, we can create a society with less inequalities and more justice, which will have a positive impact on the lives of our fellow human beings, offering our fellow humans with kidney issues a second chance at life”.

The minister wished the staff and management of the clinic success and continuous development, thanking them for their “true contribution that encompasses love and humanity, providing kidney patients with a better quality of life”.

Finally, Hadjipantela pledged his continued commitment to improving the health system.

“I assure you that I will continue to be by your side on the front line for the good of our patients,” he said.