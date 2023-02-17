February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Major traffic congestion on highway outside Nicosia

By Nick Theodoulou0121
motorway 4 960x641
file photo

A six car pile-up has caused a major traffic congestion along the Limassol towards Nicosia highway, by the roadworks entering the capital.

Police said despite bringing the road almost to a standstill only light injuries were recorded.

Police called on drivers to use the secondary road network wherever possible and to be extremely cautious.

Related Posts

Cyprus News Digest: Does Cyprus’ housing stock meet ant-seismic standards? 

Rosie Charalambous

Man arrested at Larnaca airport under US arrest warrant

Staff Reporter

Paphos real estate sector saw double-digit increase in sales in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

TC labour unions decry proposed aid tax

Nikolaos Prakas

Island-wide outpouring of humanitarian aid for quake victims

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign