February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man accused of attempting to kidnap minor released on bail

By Nick Theodoulou05
arrest

A 32-year-old man accused of the attempted kidnap of a minor was freed on a €4,000 bail on Friday and is due to next appear in court on April 11.

The incident allegedly took place in Famagusta on February 14.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou explained that the man was arrested after a report was made.

The case was reported to the police by the mother of the minor, who said her daughter was waiting at a Derynia bus station on Tuesday early afternoon when a vehicle driven by an unknown man approached her.

The driver allegedly asked the girl to get in the vehicle, media reported.

Officers found the man driving the car described in the incident and stopped him.

He was then taken to the police station where he admitted to being the accused person but made some counterarguments, which are being investigated.

