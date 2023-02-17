February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentFilm, TV & Book Reviews

TV shows we love: Lockwood & Co

By Nikolaos Prakas01
tv show

When I saw the trailer to this show, I thought that it was going to be childish, but in the end I was pleasantly surprised. It turned out to be interesting, mysterious, and kept me guessing.

The first season premiered on Netflix a few weeks ago, a captivating show that kept me wondering what could be lurking behind all those closed doors and secret meetings. And all this while there is some great action sequences, romance, and friendships developing.

The season of course ends on a cliff-hanger, and campaigns have started on social media to urge people to watch the show so a second season is commissioned.

To be fair, although the show kept me at ease and entertained at the same time, the ghost-fighting was not its main theme. That was rather the underlying mystery, as to why all these incidents and ghosts were released in this alternate London – set in the modern day where ghosts take over at night.

Despite me initially dismissing the show as childish, the mixture of teen-brooding with wry British humour was one of my favourite things about the show.

Lockwood & Co has an upgraded ghost-busting storyline, with characters having their own complex storylines and complex relationships.

With all those ghosts around, the show was not spooky; the ghosts are just a fact of life for the show’s characters, and for audiences watching.

The story centres around Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), who has been side-lined by her own family, but teams up with the teenage minds behind Lockwood & Co ghost hunting services to solve a mystery that will change the course of history, making it further than she ever hoped based on her sheer wit and talents.

All in all, this show is definitely worth watching, as it will keep you wrapped up in the story.

Related Posts

A language exchange meetup in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

The carnival fiestas not to miss

Eleni Philippou

Climate activists glue themselves to Berlinale’s red carpet

Reuters News Service

Film screening and fundraiser for earthquake victims

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Mouson, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Island-wide carnival parades this Sunday

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign