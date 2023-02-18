February 18, 2023

Renowned Cypriot traditional singer Pelagia dies aged 86

By Gina Agapiou00
singer
Kyriakou Pelagia

Cypriot traditional singer Kyriakou Pelagia passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, her relatives announced on social media.

Known as Mastorissa, as her colleagues called her for her unique interpretation of Cypriot folk songs, Pelagia had given another dimension to the genre bringing youth closer to folk music.

“The Cypriot tradition is poorer as of today,” the Green Party said in a statement expressing condolences to her family and friends.

Traditional song performer Michalis Hadjimichael also shared a small farewell poem on Facebook for his former collaborator, highlighting the great loss in the music world.

Born in Paralimni on July 8, 1936, the singer is known for her major hits Ipa sou htenistou lion and Pertidji mou mitsostomo, the result of her collaboration with Hadjimichael in his musical group Mesogios.

Pelagia was excellent both in singing but also tsatisma and poetry. In 1987 she published the poetry collection Cypriot Verse.

The singer had two sons and a daughter with her husband Georgios.

Her funeral will take place at 3pm on Sunday at the Ayios Georgios church in Paralimni, Cybc reported.

