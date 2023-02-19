The fast and effective results of the Keto diet

If you are keen to lose weight and to see it stay off, a Keto diet could help that happen finds KRISTIAN GRAY

With the new year now fully underway a daily bombardment of tips and tricks on how to lose weight is thrown at us every day, and it’s hard to know which method provides long-term results.

But with the launch of the scientifically endorsed Keto & Organic in Cyprus, those extra kilos have never been easier to shed.

Every diet or lifestyle choice has its moment in the limelight and all over social media you will see celebrities endorsing the latest fad with a promise of unrealistic results, bypassing methods that promote health and focussing on rapid and unsustainable weight loss.

The ketogenic lifestyle is different. Keto is proven to have helped people lose weight and even reverse and prevent chronic illness.

Harvard graduate and professor Dr Nicolas Tzenios, the founder of Nic’s Keto Diet, has launched his keto clinic and website in Cyprus to help people on every step of their health journey.

Dr Tzenios, whose peer-reviewed clinical trials for improving cardiovascular health were published in Time magazine, used it to achieve huge weight loss himself after ballooning to a dangerous 112kg.

“Nic’s Keto & Organic was created to educate and help people follow the keto way of life. We offer membership subscriptions, as well as monitoring and advice,” he said.

“We work closely with personal trainers, nutritionists, doctors and laboratories, to provide our clients with the most accurate information and advice regarding the Keto and Organic lifestyle.”

Keto’s success in fighting chronic conditions, including obesity, heart disease and more recently, in the prevention Alzheimer’s Disease, has seen its popularity sore. But perhaps most remarkably, there is now overwhelming evidence that the diet – which forces the body to burn fat instead of sugar – can reverse Type 2 diabetes within months.

Quite simply, Keto eliminates the addiction to carbohydrates and sugar – a trend that has led to a worldwide obesity epidemic.

“Addiction to sugar and carbohydrates has messed up the fat-storing hormone, insulin, with devastating consequences. Insulin regulates the amount of sugar in the blood.

“When we eat carbohydrates, the liver produces insulin to help the body use it effectively but when we overconsume carbohydrate our body becomes overloaded with insulin and eventually becomes resistant and blood sugar stays excessively high, leading to obesity and eventually, Type 2 diabetes.”

Keto is so successful because the foods consumed do not spike blood sugar and cause very little insulin response in the body. How? Because the majority of calories will come from dietary fat.

“To simplify, protein spikes insulin a bit, carbohydrates spike insulin a lot and fat doesn’t cause any insulin spikes. So, if we agree that insulin is a fat-storing hormone, it makes sense that the majority of calories in our food should come from dietary fat.

“I have a powerful desire to help overturn society’s misguided nutritional assumptions and I feel I have a duty to share what I have learned. If you feel ready to make a change, get in touch with my team,” he said

Benefits of Keto:

Lose weight, keep it off

Feel and look better

Improve cognitive function

Increased energy and boosted mood

Reverse chronic diseases

Reduce inflammation

Enjoy real food

