February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Greek musician George Gakis to perform in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
“Get ready to rock out with the best of them!” say the organisers of an upcoming music performance which will unite acclaimed Greek musician George Gakis with the talented Cypriot musicians Emmanuel Vourakis and Loizos Pafitis from The Zilla Project. Their meeting in Nicosia will take place this Friday at Sarah’s Jazz Club where they will present a unique evening for the capital city’s music lovers of acoustic rock.

The three musicians will transport audiences back in time, taking them on a wild, nostalgic ride through the greatest decades of Classic Rock & Roll. From Queen to The Rolling Stones, from Elvis Presley to Chuck Berry, from Bill Haley to The Beatles, from Deep Purple to The Doors, and so much more, they’ll have music fans singing and dancing along to every beat. And that’s not all. With a few surprises up their sleeves, this unforgettable performance is guaranteed to leave fans on the edge of their seats, remembering the very best of Rock & Roll.

A day before they take the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club, George Gakis and The Zilla Project (Emmanuel Vourakis, Loizos Pafitis and Stefanos Meletiou) will perform in a fundraising concert at Limassol’s Kiklos Mousiki to raise money for children with special needs. Thursday’s Rock & Roll concert happens with the aim of supporting the Syndesmos Goneon kai Filon Paidion me Eidikes Anagkes – To Spiti tou Mariou & Ekaterinio with one more evening of quality live music.

 

George Gakis – Acoustic Rock

George Gakis, Emmanuel Vourakis and Loizos Pafitis play Rock & Roll live. February 24. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711

Rockin’ Blues – Fundraising Concert

Charity concert with George Gakis and The Zilla Project. February 23. Kiklos Mousiki, Limassol. 8pm. €10. www.soldouttickets.com.cy. Tel:  96-722611, 99-498642 (for tickets) and 25-107230 (for reservations)

 

