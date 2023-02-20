February 20, 2023

Lanes closed on the Nicosia-Limassol highway

Both lanes are closed on Monday morning, due to an accident on the Nicosia-Limassol highway in the direction of Nicosia, by the vicinity of Ayia Varbara, due to an accident. According to the police report no injuries have been reported.

Additionally, another single lane of the highway is closed, closer to Nicosia in the direction towards Limassol, with reports of material damage only.

