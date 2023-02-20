February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalRussiaShipping

Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

By Reuters News Service03
maersk shipping trading trade deficit

Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country.

The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia.

“We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country,” Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

IG Finance Development, a company registered in Cyprus, has made an agreement with Arosa, a large food importer in Russia, to operate the sites, Maersk said.

Maersk still needs to sell four tug boats under its Svitzer brand, a process that is ongoing, a spokesperson told Reuters. After that, Maersk will not have any business in Russia.

In August last year, Maersk sold a 30.75 per cent stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments (GLPRq.L) to Russia’s largest container operator Delo Group.

Related Posts

Disrupting DeFi industries with RenQ Finance (RENQ), Polygon (MATIC), and Optimism (OP)

CM Guest Columnist

Airbus’ defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

Reuters News Service

China’s top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Hermes beats forecasts on robust growth in two key markets

Reuters News Service

Shiba Inu (SHIB), TRON (TRX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) set to shake up the DeFi landscape

CM Guest Columnist

UK consumers bought more in Jan but overall gloom persists

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign