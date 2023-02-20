February 20, 2023

Man charged with betting agency fraud

Police on Monday arrested a suspect in a case of securing credit with false representation.

According to police spokesman and head of Paphos CID Michalis Nicolaou, on Friday night police received a complaint from the owner of a betting agency that an unknown man had placed a bet of €3,000 then pretended to forget his money and to go fetch it without actually doing so.

Police identified the suspect from the agency’s CCTV footage, as a 31-year-old man.

The suspect was called to the police station and charged in writing and released, to be summoned at a later date.

