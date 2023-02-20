February 20, 2023

Paprika crisps withdrawn

By Gina Agapiou
A specific batch of paprika crisps have been recalled from the Cypriot market after German authorities found they contained hydrocarbons of mineral oils, the health ministry said on Monday.

Sold with the commercial name of Viva Chips paprika style, German authorities informed the health services of the island that the product was found to contain mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH).

The batch concerns Lot number 237 with an expiration date of August 23, 2023.

In its announcement, the health ministry said “the consumption of the foodstuff in question is not linked to any direct adverse effect or impact on human health.”

It added that the health services have already instructed the companies that distribute this product in the Cypriot market to immediately withdraw all quantities of this batch.

However, some quantity of the batch involved may already be in the possession of consumers. The ministry advised consumers to return the product to the places where they purchased it.

 

