February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainFootballPremier LeagueSportWorld

Spurs call for action after ‘reprehensible’ online racist abuse of Son

By Reuters News Service00
premier league tottenham hotspur v west ham united
South Korea captain Son scored Spurs' second goal in their 2-0 win over West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur have called on social media companies to take action after forward Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse during Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

South Korea captain Son, 30, scored Spurs’ second goal four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club,” Tottenham said in a statement on Twitter.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

In August, Chelsea banned a season ticket holder indefinitely after Son was racially abused during their 2-2 draw with Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out called this month on social media companies to introduce “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

Toney was targeted on Feb. 11 after his equaliser in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal was not ruled out by VAR for offside.

Related Posts

China-US spat continues after Blinken comments

Reuters News Service

US will back quake-hit Turkey “as long as it takes”, Blinken says

Reuters News Service

China’s top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Triumph for Markhor and six wickets for Avinash

Staff Reporter

Tatum’s record 55 points wins NBA All-Star Game for Team Giannis

Reuters News Service

Turkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign