February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Today’s Weather: Cloudy and mild

On Monday the weather will be overcast initially with light south-westerly to north-westerly winds, gradually becoming moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and in the afternoon strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 18 C inland and on the coasts, and 12 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night there will be increased cloud cover mainly in the west and north. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly to north-easterly light, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calmer. Temperatures will drop to 5 C in the interior, 8 C on the coasts and 2 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form.

On Tuesday, there will be increased clouds and isolated light rains in the mountains. On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will initially be mostly clear, with locally increased clouds after midday bringing isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably over the next three days remaining slightly above average for the season.

