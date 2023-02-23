Anastasiades awarded Gold Star by World Federation of Consuls

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday urged the foreign diplomatic corps in Cyprus to work with his successor on the Cyprus issue for a settlement based strictly on UN resolutions.

The outgoing president hosted a farewell lunch at the palace for foreign ambassadors and high commissioners.

In remarks, Anastasiades said the only road forward is the reunification of the island on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation according to UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the values and principles of the European Union.

Anything other than that, such as Turkey’s position for a two-state solution, would be detrimental not only to Cyprus and all Cypriots, but also to stability and security in the entire region.

In this respect, added Anastasiades, assistance from foreign governments and their ambassadors in Cyprus to turn around the current state of affairs, remains invaluable.

He went on to ask foreign diplomats “to not lose sight of the Cyprus issue, and to work closely and constructively with the new president for a solution in line with the EU acquis and the parameters set by the UN.”

Despite his best efforts, Anastasiades said, he will be leaving office with a country still divided – due to Turkey’s longstanding intransigence.

Elsewhere, the president said that although he acknowledges mistakes were made – he did not specify – during his ten years in office, he feels “extremely proud” that he will be handing over a financially robust state, with a national health system for all, and a state “with a credible foreign policy that renders Cyprus a pillar of stability and peace in the region and beyond.”

He made special reference to the ‘Cyprus Tomorrow’ plan, which involves the implementation of 58 more reforms and 75 investments with a cumulative financial impact of €4.4 billion and the creation of thousands of jobs.

Also attending the function were representatives of the World Federation of Consuls (Ficac), who presented to Anastasiades the Gold Star – the federation’s highest honour given only to distinguished world leaders.

In the citation accompanying the award, Ficac said it decided to bestow its highest honour to Anastasiades in recognition of his “support for peace processes, for diplomatic and political stability, his commitment to eradicating bigotry, so that all may live together in harmony, and for his dedication to defending the value of world peace.”

Palestinian Ambassador to Cyprus Abdallah Attari did not attend the function, due to bereavement over the 10 Palestinians killed a day earlier during a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Nablus.

Attari later separately visited Anastasiades at the palace to convey his formal farewell.