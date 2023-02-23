February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Identity Objects exhibition to open at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

By Eleni Philippou00
identity objects

An audio-visual installation-exhibition will open at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation on March 9 by artist Christos Symeonides. Alongside the exhibition ReThinking Craftsmanship, Identity Objects tries to redefine and examine the concept of identity through characteristic examples of intangible cultural heritage.

Through digitisation, customs, oral traditions, dances, music, songs, skills or techniques that constitute evidence of traditional, popular and scholarly culture are transposed into oversized faces in a frame resembling identification documents. The passage of cultural heritage in digital time and space highlights the timelessness of objects, motifs and ideas found in different forms of expression such as embroidery, weaving, silversmithing objects, pottery representations and folk songs.

The source of inspiration for these works of art is nature, man, the body and, at the same time, fear of the universe, of life and death. From Cyprus to the West, from the West to the East, the North and the South, there are common motifs and cultural expressions, a fact that highlights their universal character, their personal and universal approach to life and humanity.

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, which runs until May 28, the artist invites the viewer to explore their own identity. Through these digital ‘masks’ they can discover new dynamics in the relationship between the ‘inside’ and the ‘outside’, the past and the present, the local and the global. Faces become the means of projecting an ‘intangible cultural heritage’ and, in synergy with it, they highlight the direct relationship with the creator. How do human beings constantly change, recreate and reshape themselves?

 

Identity Objects

Exhibition by artist Christos Symeonides. Within the context of the Horizon 2020 research program ‘Redefining the Future of Culture Heritage, through a disruptive model of sustainability’. March 9-May 28. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-128175

Related Posts

Divisions over employment changes for third-country nationals

Jonathan Shkurko

No negative Covid test for travellers from China

Nick Theodoulou

Agriculture minister ‘very satisfied’ with Akamas plan

Andria Kades

Widespread condemnation of LGBTI attack (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Police union anger at suspension after suspect escaped

Nick Theodoulou

Restaurant review: The Mansion of Stavroula, Paphos

Sarah Coyne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign