February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for alleged fraud

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police on Wednesday arrested a 69-year-old man for alleged fraud by false representation and money laundering in an operation carried out with the help of Greek authorities.

The man, who was wanted in Cyprus, was located in Greece on January 23 and eventually arrested after a European arrest warrant was issued against him.

Greek authorities approved the request for his extradition to Cyprus and the man arrived at Larnaca airport on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accused asked another man, a 49-year-old living in Cyprus, to transfer a total of €8,115 to bank account in Greece with the promise that he would then send back €250,000, which he said he decided to donate because he was going to pass away soon.

The 60-year-old said the €8,115 was necessary to cover tax payments and other bank charges before transferring €250,000.

Once the accused received the money, however, he disappeared without leaving any trace.

After the 49-year-old reported the fraud to the authorities, a joint task force made of Cypriot and Greek specialised officers was set up and the accused was eventually located, arrested and extradited to the island. His court date is yet to be set.

