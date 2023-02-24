A minute with Patrick Dale Freelance fitness, nutrition and health writer

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Koili, Pafos, with my wife, Victoria, and our three dogs

What did you have for breakfast?

Oats with blueberries and a BIG coffee!

Describe your perfect day

Get up early, have a good breakfast, and then go for a hike in Troodos or Akamas or paddleboarding on the sea with my wife. Lunch would be something cooked on a camp stove, and then an evening watching a movie. That is pretty much what we do most weekends!

Best book ever read?

Walden by Henry David Thoreau. This is an excellent book about having less, needing less, and living a more fulfilling life without the weight of unnecessary possessions and financial commitments. I’d rather work less and live more than work more to pay for things I don’t need.

Thoreau took this to an extreme, building a tiny cabin in the woods and living off the land.

“Most of the luxuries, and many of the so-called comforts of life, are not only not indispensable, but are a positive hindrance to the elevation of mankind.”

Best childhood memory?

Family holidays in Cornwall, England. Every day was sunny, or so it seemed to me, and we spent most of our time on the beautiful beaches or playing in the sea.

What is always in your fridge?

Greek yogurt, coffee, and lots of vegetables!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I love heavy rock and am always trying to find new artists to listen to. Currently, I’m really into Five Finger Death Punch, Dinosaur Pile Up, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, and Pop Evil.

What’s your spirit animal?

Great Dane dogs. Having owned three, I love their relaxed temperament, sense of fun, and ability to sleep anywhere and anytime, which are all things I relate to and want in my life. I’d have another in a heartbeat if only there was a breeder here in Cyprus.

What are you most proud of?

Being a published writer. I’ve written three books, dozens of e-books, and thousands of articles. I’m also pretty proud of being a former British Royal Marine Commando.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope. As a seven-year-old boy, seeing that spaceship appear and fly overhead blew my mind! I’m always hoping for that same sensation when I watch a movie, but the only one that’s come close is the Avengers – assemble scene from Avengers Endgame.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My friend Kevin Simmons who died in a climbing accident about 25 years ago. I’ve done so much I want to tell him about and had so many adventures he wasn’t there for. I think he’d be proud of my accomplishments. However, the end of the evening would be heartbreaking if I couldn’t see him again.

If you could time travel, when/where would you go?

America in the pioneer days when land runs existed. The idea of staking a land claim, building a homestead, and living off the land is incredibly appealing.

What is your greatest fear?

Getting old and weak. Ageing terrifies me to the extent that I don’t like celebrating my birthdays, although my family refuses to respect my wishes!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t borrow money – ever! If you can’t afford it, you don’t need it, so don’t buy it. And join the Marines sooner – you left it too late to make a career out of it.

Name the one thing that would stop you from dating someone

Smoking. Hate the smell and don’t understand why anyone would do something that is all but guaranteed to harm your health. I could never care for someone who purposely squanders their greatest gift.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Head out into the mountains and forests and spend it in nature. Being outdoors brings me peace and clarity – it’s hard to be stressed or in a bad mood when you are surrounded by trees!