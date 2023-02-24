Cyprus Business Now

Cyprus’ tourism revenue for the period between January and December 2022 is estimated to have amounted to €2.43 billion, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, Cyprus’ tourism revenue during this time is close to 91 per cent of 2019, which is considered a record year for tourism, with total revenue having reached €2.68 billion at the time.

However, it should be noted that total arrivals were down 19 per cent in 2022 when compared to 2019, with the global travel industry still recovering from the restrictive measures implemented during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further to the above, tourism revenue is 61 per cent higher when compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Based on the results of the Travelers Survey conducted by the Statistical Service, tourism revenue in December 2022 reached €57.6 million compared to €54 million recorded in December 2021, marking an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Moreover, a total of 110,041 arrivals were recorded in December 2022. The average length of stay was 8.6 days, while the per capita expenditure amounted to €523.42, followed by a daily expenditure of €60.86.

The biggest daily expenditure was made by tourists from Israel, with €110.23. Notably, tourists from the United States spend the most per capita, with €848.02.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in Cyprus reached 6.8 per cent in January 2023, compared to January 2022, according to an announcement released on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Compared to January 2022, the largest increases were recorded in the housing, water, electricity and LPG categories, which increased by 18 per cent, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, with an increase of 10.9 per cent.

The biggest change among the financial categories, compared to January 2022, was observed in the energy category with a rate of 16.2 per cent.

Compared to December 2022, the index has experienced a reduction of 1.4 per cent.

The biggest change was registered in the clothing and footwear category, where a decrease of 13 per cent was noted, while in the financial categories, drops were recorded in energy, with a decrease of 3.3 per cent, as well as in non-energy-related industrial products, which fell by 3 per cent.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, February 23 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 114.51 points at 13:24 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.22 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 69.23 points, representing a drop of 0.22 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €137,736.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes fell by 0.08 per cent and 0.48 per cent respectively.

The investment firm and hotel indexes remained unchanged from the previous day.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.72 per cent), Salamis Tours (no change), Hellenic Bank (+0.53 per cent), Demetra Holdings (no change), and KEO PLC (+0.67 per cent).