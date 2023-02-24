Premier League lukewarm on independent regulator, others more positive

Government plans for an independent regulator for English football have received a lukewarm response from the Premier League with one club chairman declaring it a “total waste of money” but elsewhere it has been broadly welcomed.

A government white paper published on Thursday outlined the role of the independent regulator, the key recommendation of a fan-led review into the governance of the professional game. Read full story

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said the regulator will ensure a more sustainable course for the football industry with proper financial stewardship of clubs, suitable owners and greater fan engagement.

The English Football League, which has seen many of its clubs flirt with financial ruin and Bury and Macclesfield go out of business, described it as “massive opportunity”.

But West Ham United’s principal owner David Sullivan scoffed at the proposals described as the most radical overhaul of the national sport’s governance for more than a century.

“It will be a total waste of money. I bet it grows in size and cost every year,” Sullivan said. “The Premier League is the best run and most successful league in the world. It gives more to the lower leagues, the PFA (players’ union) and grassroots than any other league in the world. It’s a fantastic export.”

An independent regulator is at the heart of the government’s “A Sustainable Future – Reforming Club Football” white paper which could become law following a lengthy consultation process.

English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry said an independent regulator was long overdue.

“It is in line with our expectations. It is certainly in line with the fan-led review, which we welcomed,” Parry said.

“So we are pleased. Our purpose is making clubs sustainable, which is all about financial redistribution and regulation — the two have to go hand-in-hand.

The Government says 83% of revenue earned by clubs in the top five divisions in England sits within the Premier League, compared to 57% when the Premier League was formed in 1993.

“In many ways the game is in rude health,” Parry told the BBC. “The problem from our perspective is that there is too big a gulf between top and bottom.”

FAN-LED REVIEW

The independent regulator will have powers to stop clubs joining rogue leagues like the European Super League which six Premier League clubs initially signed up for in 2021 — a situation that prompted the fan-led review into the sport.

“The football governance white paper clearly addresses our key concerns around ownership, rogue competitions and sustainability,” Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association, said.

“We support any proposals that offer fans a greater voice in the running of their clubs.”

The Premier League itself said it recognised the case for change in football governance but that it was already implementing “stronger and more independent self-regulation”.

It also warned that too much interference could have “unintended consequences” and harm the Premier League’s competitiveness by making it less attractive to investors.

“We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success,” it said in a statement.

“It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest.”

Responding to the call for a fairer distribution of wealth through the leagues, the Premier League said it is already providing 1.6 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) in financial support to the wider game in the current three-year cycle.

The 74-year-old Sullivan accused the government of a public relations exercise.

“They think it will be good PR to be seen backing the ordinary football fan and smaller clubs but I bet you it won’t get them a single extra vote. I believe in free enterprise, not government interference,” he said.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was more measured in his response.

“I don’t think they really understand how many gravitational pulls there are and how many stakeholders there often are to satisfy,” he told the BBC.

“Generally, we all want a better game and we must think of this constructively, work with the government and make it work as best we can.”