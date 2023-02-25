February 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man who escaped police custody put on remand

By Katy Turner00
lca police station
Larnaca police HQ

A Syrian man who had earlier this week escaped police custody was on Saturday remanded for eight days by the Larnaca District Court.

The 23-year-old was taken there under draconian security measures.

On Tuesday he had escaped from the Larnaca CID offices and after a search was launched to find him, he handed himself in on Friday afternoon.

He is suspected of 12 thefts and burglaries committed against betting shops, kiosks and shops in Larnaca from October 31, 2022 to February 2, 2023. He reportedly targeted sums of money and is believed to have amassed more than €20,000.

The suspect has been identified as a political refugee.

When he surrendered to the police on Friday he had had his hair cut and shaved so as to differ from the photo issued by the police. He had been hiding in various places while he was being sought.

The Syrian had initially been arrested on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of three cases of burglary and theft.

Around 7.30 the same evening while he was at the CID offices wearing handcuffs, he managed to escape through the back door of the offices of the Crime Detection Department, located on the first floor of the Larnaca Police Department.

Then, via a metal staircase, he climbed onto the roof, jumped from a height of three meters and disappeared into the darkness.

Two Larnaca CID officers have since been suspended, one because he was in charge of guarding the 23-year-old and the other, who was on duty in the previous shift, had not correctly put him in handcuffs.

The police leadership has appointed an investigating officer to determine the circumstances of the escape and possible disciplinary offences.

 

