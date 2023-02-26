February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaChinaWorld

Hong Kong police arrest three after model found dismembered in fridge

By Reuters News Service00
abby
Abby Choi

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had arrested three people in connection with the murder of 28-year old model Abby Choi, whose legs were found in a refrigerator in a house on the city’s outskirts, along with tools used in dismembering bodies.

Police found Choi‘s body on Friday but have yet to locate her head, torso and hands. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene in the financial hub’s rural Tai Po district.

The gruesome murder of local influencer Choi, who appeared on the digital cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine last week, has gripped local tabloids as authorities search for the remaining parts of her body, including with drones and an abseiling team.

Police said they have charged two men, aged 31 and 65, jointly with one count of murder, and a 63-year-old woman with one count of perverting the course of justice. They are set to appear in a local court on Monday.

