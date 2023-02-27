February 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Man stabbed outside his Limassol apartment

A 26-year-old man was stabbed at the parking lot of his Limassol flat on Sunday and taken to hospital after he was found by a passer-by.

According to police, the victim was standing at the parking lot with a number of people and for unknown reasons, they stabbed him and fled the scene.

Someone heard his shouts for help and took him to the hospital where doctors found he had two injuries to his back and stomach.

After the operation, his doctors said his condition is stable but serious. Limassol CID continues investigations.

