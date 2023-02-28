Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation exhibition ReThinks CRAFSTMANSHIP

Two new exhibitions open next month at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, as the Nicosia Foundation is the main coordinator of the Horizon 2020 research programme Redefining the Future of Culture Heritage, through a disruptive model of sustainability (ReInHerit). In collaboration with the Museum of Cycladic Art and the Graz Museum, the foundation is taking part in the organisation of three temporary digital exhibitions revolving around the subject of Social Issues.
ReThinking CRAFSTMANSHIP will run at the foundation in Cyprus between March and May while the exhibitions ReThinking CONFLICTS will be held in Graz, Austria from June to September and ReThinking IDENTITIES in Athens at the Museum of Cycladic Art in the autumn.
The themes and reflections of these exhibitions are the different skills and competencies humans cultivate to address social issues, as well as the way in which museum collections can serve as a starting point for the display, interpretation and framing of social issues through a pan-European perspective.
The first exhibition ReThinking CRAFSTMASHIP will open to the public on March 9 at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. Its aim is to highlight different types of intangible cultural heritage, such as traditions, knowledge and techniques that have been passed down from ancestors in the field of craftsmanship and in relation to natural materials, the processes they undergo, and how they relate to sustainability and climate change.
Using both digital and analogue media, the exhibition makes use of museum objects from all three museums to explore different aspects of the subject in question and to provide an opportunity to rethink the way people perceive their intangible cultural heritage, relationship with the environment and identity.
At the same time, the three museums will host lectures, workshops and other activities covering the range of the three exhibitions. Alongside the exhibition ReThinking CRAFSTMASHIP, the Identity Objects exhibition by Christos Symeonides through an audio-visual installation will redefine and examine the concept of identity through characteristic examples of intangible cultural heritage. This exhibition invites the viewer to explore their own identity and will remain open until both exhibitions conclude on May 28.
ReThinking CRAFSTMASHIP
