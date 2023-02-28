BoC receives four honours at Digital Finance Awards

At the second Digital Finance Awards, held by Boussias Greece on February 22, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) received three gold honours and one silver, testifying to the innovative approach and pioneering initiatives it has taken towards upgrading its digital banking experience.
The Bank received a gold award in the categories:
- Best Digital Platform, for its Jinius – Digital Economy Platform
- Best Paperless Digital Initiative (ATM processing, e-signature, digital ID, etc.), for its Cheque Deposits through Mobile product
- Best CRM/ Data Analytics/ Customer-Profiling Initiative, for its MoneyFit Personal Financial Manager
Bank of Cyprus also received a silver award in the Best Mobile App category for its BoC Mobile App.
These are very significant accolades, which reward the lender’s continuous efforts to better serve its customers and complete the digitisation of the Group’s operations.
Jinius: the pioneering digital economy platform
The gold award for Jinius – Digital Economy Platform was received by Business Development, Alliances & Operations Manager Elena Meli. Jinius connects the entire Cyprus market in a single digital environment. As the island’s first digital economy platform it brings together businesses, customers and individuals in the local market, providing innovative services and tools that digitise, simplify, and expedite daily transactions and activities. Currently, around 1,500 companies have registered with the platform.
BoC Mobile App: quick, easy and smart solutions
The other award related to the innovative services of the Mobile App was received by Digital Product Manager Petros Nicolaides. Via the app, customers can quickly and easily draw on smart solutions in their daily banking transactions. The app’s unique design makes navigation and use simple and pleasant, while it features a wide range of products and services.
“It is with great satisfaction and honour that we receive these awards, as the reward for the innovative approaches and pioneering digital projects of the Bank of Cyprus Group, which offer the best proof that our digital upgrade efforts are recognised by Greece’s Digital Finance Awards,” said BoC Chief Digital Officer Dimitris Nicolaou in a statement.
“Since 2017, when we started our digital transformation journey, we have revolutionised the country’s financial sector with innovative, easy-to-use and secure products that were immediately embraced by our customers. Our promise is to continue this journey and deliver even more to both our customers and society at large.”