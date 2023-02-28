February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Francophonie Month to kick off March 1, education minister says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
francohphonie month
Education minister at press conference over Francophonie Month. Photo: CNA

Cyprus will celebrate the 2023 Francophonie Month as part of the country’s efforts to promote multilingualism, outgoing Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Prodromou referred to the importance and usefulness of the French language and the ecumenical values it promotes. “We are celebrating a language of international scope, in the context of promoting multilingualism,” he said.

The ambassadors of France, Greece, Switzerland and Lebanon referred to the educational and entertainment value of the Francophonie Month as well as its wider importance as a means of strengthening cooperation, solidarity, dialogue and cultural exchanges.

The events of the International Francophonie Month are organized by the french embassy and the French Institute of Cyprus, in close cooperation with the education ministry, foreign ministry, deputy culture ministry, the University of Cyprus, as well as the embassies and consulates of the member countries of the International Organization of Francophonie based in Cyprus.

The events of the Francophone Month include competitions, lectures, debates, workshops, films, music, as well as gastronomy. The programme of events will kick off on March 1, 2023 and will run until March 31, 2023.

Those interested can find out about the full programme of events in the following link: https://www.ifchypre.org/el/culture-el/francophonie/868-francophonie.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

GDP share of general government expenditure reduced in EU and Cyprus in 2021

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Row continues in north over help for Turkish earthquake victims

Andria Kades

PEO says strategy on foreign workers ‘modern-day slave trade’

Elias Hazou

New president says criticism is welcome

Elias Hazou

New president says finding solution to Cyprus problem his priority

Jonathan Shkurko

Over 1,200 traffic violations recorded in last four days

Marko Ljubicic
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign